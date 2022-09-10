'Gap We Covered': Jaishankar Explains How India Became World's Pharmacy During COVID Yrs

As India reached a vaccine coverage tally of administrating 214.77 crore vaccine doses as on September 10, 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, interacting with the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, said a number of countries globally are still short of vaccines, while there are also countries who haven't been able to administer vaccines in spite of having adequate stock, because people are hesitant taking them.

This is the gap that India covered in producing the vaccines indigenously and also creating an environment of confidence around the efficacy of the vaccine, he added.

It's important to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18, 2021, while addressing the first Global Innovation Summit of the pharmaceuticals sector, said the trust earned by the Indian healthcare sector in recent times has led to the country being called the ‘Pharmacy of the world’.

‘Produced our own vaccines and also drove people to be vaccinated’

EAM S Jaishankar addressed the audience of Indian community in Saudi Arabia and said, “I go for tours, see that people of several countries have not been vaccinated as they did not have them, & countries which had everything but still people are not vaccinated. It was this gap we crossed, where we produced our own vaccines & also drove people to be vaccinated,” and moreover, India has taken a pole position in terms of the total pharma exports from the country, which is currently at $24 billion out of the total market size of $42 billion, as per official figures.

DCGI gives EUA for intranasal vaccine

In a major achievement for India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on September 6 gave the emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s intra-nasal vaccine - iNCOVACC, a first-of-its-kind needle-free vaccine, which has been specifically designed to be administered through nasal drops, giving a boost to further increase the pace of vaccine coverage.

IMAGE: PTI / ANI