Garden Galleria Murder: Noida Bar Sealed After A Man Was Beaten To Death; License Revoked

The license of 'Lost Lemons' resto-bar in Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall, where a 30-year-old man lost his life after an alleged brawl has been cancelled, the Excise Department informed on Wednesday. A show-cause notice has also been issued to Raghuraj Singh, who was operating the bar in Uttar Pradesh. Brijesh Rai, a 30-year-old professional from Bihar's Chhapra died on Tuesday after being critically injured in a dispute with the bar personnel. Rai had allegedly gotten into a brawl inside the resto-bar over the issue of bill payment.

"The bar's license was cancelled before it was sealed. To ensure strict action, a show-cause notice has been issued to Raghuraj Singh, who was operating the bar," said Ravi Jaiswal, Inspector, Excise department.

Noida bar brawl: Young professional killed

According to the police, Rai had gone for a party with his colleagues to Lost Lemons resto-bar in Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall where they got into a fight over the bill. The professional died during the incident after sustaining critical injuries. He is survived by his wife Pooja and two children aged five and three years.

While a further investigation into the case is underway, Republic Media Network accessed the autopsy report of the deceased. According to the report, the victim sustained a head injury and spleen rupture that led to his death.

"The post-mortem report showed Rai's cause of death as head injury, spleen rupture, and liquid in the stomach," a police officer said, citing the autopsy findings.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh has informed that an FIR has been lodged in the case at the local Sector 39 police station and around 16 people have been taken into police custody. CCTV footage is being analysed to gather more evidence.

Meanwhile, Rai's wife alleged that the police did not cooperate with her after her husband's tragic demise. "No policeman came to meet us. Brajesh had told us about coming late but his phone got off at 10 PM. Late at night, his friends informed us that Brajesh is not well and we have been called to the hospital. About half an hour after reaching there, we were told that Brajesh is no more," Pooja Rai told Republic TV.