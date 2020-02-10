Gargi College Principal Concedes Lax Administration Amid Horrific Molestations; Apologises

In a big development in the shocking incident that allegedly took place at Delhi's all-girls Gargi college wherein students alleged that they were sexually assaulted on campus during their annual cultural fest by men who had forcibly entered, Principal of the college Promila Kumar has accepted laxity of the administration. According to sources, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon.

'Will react in detail soon'

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the serious charges of a group of drunken men barging into Gargi College on February 6 and a team of NCW is currently in Gargi college. Speaking to ANI, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said, "I read in the evening in a tweet that few men entered the Gargi college and they tried to molest girls and girls had written that no action was taken by the administration."

'I immediately wrote there also that I will be sending my team to meet the students. After that matter will be taken up with the police. My team must be reaching there. After taking details from them, I will be able to react in detail."

DCP South Atul Thakur on speaking on the incident has said, "We are inquiring into the matter. No complaint has been received so far." Also, a team of Delhi Police is present at Gargi College to check the CCTV footage.

AAP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the indecent behaviour with students of Gargi College. According to the students of Gargi College, a group of men molested students after gatecrashing a college fest inside the campus, and groped, abused and harassed the students for hours.

Some of the students took to Instagram to narrate their experiences during the fest at Gargi College and alleged that the security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

Earlier it was reported that when the students raised a complaint with the college authorities, they said the girls shouldn't participate in fests if they are so scared about their safety.

In a statement, the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) said, "Thursday saw the Gargi annual fest, Reverie, happen in the college premises where the deliberate negligence on the part of the administration and the security led to a situation where a score of inebriated men were allowed to enter the campus and grope and harass the students."

