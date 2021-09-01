Gas Leak At HPCL Plant In Visakhapatnam Sparks Fear Among Workers; Situation Under Control

A gas leak was reported at a Hindustan Petroleum Limited (HPCL) refinery in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. As per the latest ground reports, hundreds of workers were present at the time of the incident. The gas leak in the Hindustan Petroleum factory caused panic among the workers, who immediately rushed of the factory after the incident.

Gas leak at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in Vishakapatnam

"There was a minor gas leakage in crude oil distillation unit (CDU) 2. Workers alerted & rang the siren. The technical team rushed to the spot & controlled it," HPCL PRO Kalidas told ANI.

So far, no casualty has been reported. The fire brigade reached the refinery on time and is currently trying to control the leakage. In May last year, at least eight people were killed and hundreds fell ill when gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius.

This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.

(Image: Republicworld.com)