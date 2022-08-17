Gas Leaks From Pipeline In Mumbai Suburb Of Kandivali

Gas leaked from a pipeline following a rupture in Mumbai suburb of Kandivali on late Wednesday evening, triggering panic among local residents, a civic official said.

However, there was no immediate report of anyone affected by the gas leak.

The official said the gas pipeline ruptured at Kalpana Chawala Chowk in Kandivali (West) at around 7.15 pm.

The gas pipeline got ruptured accidentally while work on digging an artificial pond for immersion of Lord Ganesh idols was on, he said.

The incident led to panic among local residents.

Personnel from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and police rushed to the spot, where vehicles of the Fire Brigade have also arrived, the official said.

Efforts were on to plug the gas leak, he added.

