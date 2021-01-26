Gates Of Multiple Delhi Metro Stations Closed As Farmers' Tractor Rally Turns Violent

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Tuesday that the entry and exit gates of several metro stations in the city have been closed in light of the farmers’ tractor rally that turned violent on Republic Day.

In a series of tweets, DMRC said that entry and exit gates of metro stations at Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, ITO, Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Jama Masjid, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park and Civil Lines are all closed on January 26. It also said that the entry and exit gates of all metro stations on the green line have been shut.

Earlier in the day, the DMRC had announced that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station have been closed temporarily due to the farmers’ protest in the national capital.

Entry/exit gates of ITO metro station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Entry/exit gates of Delhi Gate metro station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Entry/exit gates of all stations on green line are closed. https://t.co/qsvJv21u3q — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Violence breaks out at tractor rally

The farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi took a violent turn after clashes broke out between protestors and police personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar which later spread to other locations. The farmers who claimed to launch a peaceful protest, on Tuesday resorted to violence. In an attempt to control the situation, the Delhi Police used tear gas to disperse the farmers gathered at the location.

The farmers proceeded to destroy barricades and vandalized property in their path, violating the pre-designated route. Owing to the incident, the situation in many parts of the national capital remains tense.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant on heading towards central Delhi and way ahead of the designated time.

