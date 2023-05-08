Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal From Andhra Pradesh To Telangana Commences Ops

A new Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) commenced its operations on Monday to handle outward traffic of petroleum oil and lubricants (POL), informed the Ministry of Railways. The first batch of the new terminal carried 2,693 tonnes of POL which departed from Andhra Pradesh's Krishnapatnam to Telangana's Cherlapalli region.

This initiative comes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Gati Shakti” and the Ministry of Railways’ policy regarding ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal’ (GCT) which was launched on December 15, 2021. These terminals are being developed for handling rail cargo.

As of now, a total of 15 GCTs have been commissioned and around 96 more locations have been provisionally identified for the development of GCTs. It has been targeted to commission 100 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals within the next three financial years. The location of GCTs is being decided on the basis of demand from the industry and the potential for Cargo Traffic.

15 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals commissioned so far are: