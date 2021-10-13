Gati Shakti National Master Plan Launched; Aims At Modernizing Infrastructure Nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 launched a Rs 100-lakh-crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-model connectivity with an objective to improve global competitiveness, promote manufacturing and modernise infrastructure nationwide. PM Modi, during the launch, said the Plan had been introduced to reduce logistics costs and boost the economy.

PM Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, PM Modi said during the launch of the Plan. Additionally, he said that the Plan aims to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform, he said, adding the infrastructure schemes of several ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

'Taxpayers' money, in the past, was insulted': PM Modi

PM Modi asserted that 'taxpayers' money in the past was 'insulted' owing to a lethargic approach towards development with departments ill-coordinated amongst themselves in relation to projects at hand. Development, PM Modi said, is unattainable without quality infrastructure schemes under the aegis of various ministries and state governments to be designed and executed with common vision and interests.

Notably, the PM Gati Shakti Plan joins different departments for the coordinated infrastructure projects from road to railways, aviation to agriculture, the Prime Minister stated. Stating that high logistics cost in the country stand at 13% of GDP and has impacts on competitiveness in exports, PM Modi added that the Plan would reduce turnaround time as well as logistic costs.

Gati Shakti Plan will give a boost to India as investment destination: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the pace and scale with which the country has been witnessing under his government is unprecedented since the country attained independence. Citing instances, he said the first inter-state gas pipeline was commissioned in 1987. From then to 2014, 15000-km of the natural gas pipeline was built. At present, construction of more than 16,000 km of the latest gas pipeline is underway.

"What was done in 27 years, we are doing it in less than half that time," PM Modi said.

During the launch of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, PM Modi said that over the years, the signage 'work in progress' became the symbol of lack of trust. Furthermore, he added that the Centre has not only developed a world culture of completing the projects within the stipulated time frame but efforts are now being made to complete the projects 'ahead of time'.