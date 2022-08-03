'Gatishakti University To Impart Technical Education For Transport Sector': Rail Minister

A couple of days after the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Central Universities (Ammendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha which plans to convert the National Rail and Transportation University into the Gati Shakti University, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Railways has stated that the proposed autonomous University will broaden the scope of current university from just Railways to cover the entire transport sector.

While speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament on August 3, about the Gati Shakti University, Vaishnaw said, "Transport sector is complex, especially Railways & metro. If we've to handle such complex system, we need technical education. We put forth concept of Gatishakti University for technicality, engineering & finance education of railways, metro, highways, ports."

Highlighting on the key areas that the Gati Shakti University will focus on, for the improvement of the Transport sector in India, the Minister added, "The university will focus on five areas including transport-based courses, skill development, applied research, technology development, and transport economics".

The Central Universities (Ammendment) Bill, 2022 passed by the Lok Sabha on August 3

Lok Sabha on August 3 passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022. The Bill amends the Central Universities Act, 2009, which provides for establishing central universities in various states. In other words, the bill seeks to create the Gati Shakti 'Vishwavidyalaya'. During the discussion in Lok Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that this will generate appropriate human resources to meet the needs of the growing infrastructure of the country.

As per Minister Pradhan, the bill aims to build a global standard multi-modal, multi-sectoral academic ecosystem. He further said that the plan is to unify different departments to create a new infrastructure with various transport sector elements railway, road, waterways, aviation, and port along with IT.

"This is a 21st Century infrastructure that we are trying to create. For this infrastructure, an equally robust human resource has to be generated. Such a deemed university is being run by the Railways -- a multi-sectoral, multi-modal, multi-dimensional and multi-disciplinary institute -- since 2018. Now, the time has come to expand it," said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(With inputs from ANI)