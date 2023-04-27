Gauhati HC Asks Assam Police To Submit Details In Angkita Dutta Harassment Case

Gauhati High Court (HC) asked the Assam police to submit the case details about the harassment allegations against Congress leader BV Srinivas on May 2. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President leader Srinivas had moved the High Court to quash the case registered against him by the now expelled Assam Congress Youth president Angkita Dutta.

Congress had expelled Dutta from the party’s primary membership for six years over alleged ‘anti-party activities’ after she levelled allegations against Srinivas of harassment. The Assam Congress Youth chief said, "The truth will come out. My complaint was not against the party but against an individual named BV Srinivas, who misused his powers. Even if someone did good work during the Covid pandemic, it doesn't mean that he could be absolved of his crime," Dutta told ANI.

‘Srinivas’ campaigning in Karnataka doesn’t affect party prospects’: Dutta

She further discounted Srinivas’ campaigning for the Congress party in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections and said, "He is an expert on Twitter but hardly anyone knows him on the ground in Karnataka. So, his campaigning or not campaigning doesn't affect the prospects of the Congress in Karnataka."

On Sunday, April 23, Assam police reached Srinivas’ residence after the complaint was lodged by Dutta against him. Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process."

Dutta - Srinivas faceoff

Angkita Dutta in the police complaint accusing Srinivas of continuous harassment said, "Recently, on the last 25th of March, 2023, when I was in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, I went to Hotel May Fair, at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in the evening to meet the high office bearers of the Congress party present there, including Sri Bhupen Borah, the state president of Congress party, who was there at that point of time on the occasion of Plenary Session of the party. Suddenly I met the above-named accused person Shri Srinivas BV, at the entrance of the hotel, where he heckled me holding my arm, pushing and pulling and threatened me using slang words, saying that he will ruin my career in the Congress party if I went there to complain against him before the high office bearers of the party."

Earlier Dutta launched a Twitter tirade against Congress Youth Chief and also tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informing them about the treatment meted out to her by Srinivas and also asking for action to be taken against the Congress leader.

