WATCH: Gauhati High Court Dismisses Case Against Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

The Gauhati High Court ordered the closure of a PIL filed by four students against mathematician Anand Kumar for cheating them in the name of admission

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday ordered the closure of a PIL filed by four students against mathematician Anand Kumar for allegedly cheating them in the name of admission to Super 30, the education program run by him. The court, however, granted liberty to the four IIT Guwahati students, the petitioners, to approach a court that has jurisdiction over Patna and accordingly considered the PIL closed as withdrawn. 

Speaking on the same, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar explained how he is disheartened by this entire allegation and how he never took any monetary aid from anyone since all his money is hard-earned. 

