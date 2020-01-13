Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Karnataka Court Sends Key Accused To 15-day Police Custody

A Karnataka court on Monday sent the key accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, Rishikesh Devdikar, for 15-day police custody. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating into the Gauri Lankesh murder case, presented the accused before the court on Monday.

The SIT had held Devdikar, 44, on January 9, from Katras area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. He was primarily involved in the conspiracy to murder Gauri Lankesh. Devdikar, who belongs from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, was in a hideout in Katras.

WATCH | Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Absconding Accused Nabbed By SIT In Dhanbad

SIT findings in Gauri Lankesh murder case

On preliminary questioning of Rushikesh Devdikar, the SIT police have allegedly learned of his involvement in the conspiracy of murder of not just Gauri Lankesh but also MM Kalburgi who was shot dead near his residence in Dharwad district of Karnataka on the morning of August 30, 2015.

Republic has also learned that the conspirators had assigned the code word “Operation Amma’ to the plot of the assassination of Gauri Lankesh. The pistol used in the murder was allegedly dubbed as ‘Sudharshan Chakra’ by the conspirators who had ensured the real names were not used in any telephonic conversation.

WATCH | Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder From Jharkhand, Reveals Plot Was Named ‘Operation Amma’

The SIT police had announced that apart from Gauri Lankesh, those who colluded to carry out the attack also planned to assassinate several other prominent personalities who belonged to a rationalist school of thought and the group identified as ‘durjan’. The list included KS Bhagwan, Girish Karnad, rationalist CS Dwarakanath, and politician BT Lalitha Naik.

A total of 12 accused have been arrested by the SIT police from across the country. The police have also arrested Parashuram Waghmare - The alleged shooter and Ganesh Maskin - Bike rider.

The police have established that the murders of Gauri Lankesh, MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansare, and Narendra Dabholkar were connected and two murder weapons were used to carry out the four assassinations.

Left-leaning journalist and activist, Gauri Lankesh, who was an outspoken critic of the right-wing ideology, was killed outside her residence on the night of September 5, 2017.

(With inputs from ANI)