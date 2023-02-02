Gautam Adani Cites ‘impeccable Track Record’ Amid Debt Concerns After Scrapping FPO

A day after the withdrawal of its fully-subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), the Chairman of the Adani group, Gautam Adani on Thursday elaborated on the reason behind the withdrawal of the FPO. Further citing the impeccable track record of Adani Group in fulling its debt obligations, Gautam Adani assured that once the market stabilises, the company will again review its market strategy.

Terming the interest of his investors as paramount, Adani said, "For me the interest of my investor is paramount and everything is secondary. Hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations as well as our future plans. We will continue to focus on timely executions and delivery of projects. The fundamentals of our company are very strong, our balance sheet is healthy and assets robust."

"Our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) levels and cash flows have been very strong and we have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations,” he added.

The Chairman of Adani Group further stated that the company will continue to focus on its long-term value creation and growth will be managed by our internal accruals. “Once the market stabilises, we will review our market strategy. We have a strong focus on ESG and every business of ours will continue to create value in a responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles comes from the several international partnerships that we have built across our different entities,” Adani said.

Adani Group calls off FPO

Announcing the call off of the Adani Group’s fully-subscribed FPO, the company in its statement said that the decision has been taken in view of the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility.

The statement issued by the company said, “The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the Company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdrawing the complete transaction.”

"However, today the market has been unprecedented and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company's board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct. The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO," Gautam Adani said in a statement.