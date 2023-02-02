Gautam Adani's 1st Video Response After Calling Off FPO; 'Interest Of Investors Paramount'

A day after calling off the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), Adani Enterprises Ltd chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday released his first video statement. He said that after witnessing the volatility of the market, the board felt it would not be morally correct to proceed with the FPO. Once the market stabilises the board will review the market strategies, Adani said.

Notably, the Adani group on Monday decided to call off its Rs 20,000 crore FPO citing the 'unprecedented situation and the current market volatility'.

Gautam Adani releases video statement

Dear friends,

"After a fully subscribed FPO, yesterday's decision of its withdrawal would have surprised many but considering the volatility of the market seen yesterday, our board strongly felt that it would not have been morally correct to proceed with the FPO. In my humble journey of over four decades as an entrepreneur, I have been blessed to receive overwhelming support from all stakeholders and particularly the investor community. It is important for me to confess that whatever little I have achieved in life is due to the faith and trust reposed by them", he said.

"I owe all my success to them," he added.

Adani further said, "For me the interest of my investor is paramount and everything is secondary. Hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations as well as our future plans. We will continue to focus on timely executions and delivery of projects. The fundamentals of our company are very strong, our balance sheet is healthy and assets robust".

"Our EBITDA levels and cash flows have been very strong and we have an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We will continue to focus on our long-term value creation & growth will be managed by our internal accruals. Once the market stabilises, we will review our market strategy. We have a strong focus on ESG & every business of ours will continue to create value in a responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles comes from the several international partnerships that we have built across our different entities," he added.

"I take this opportunity to thank our investment bankers, institutional investors and stakeholders from within and outside the country for giving unflinching support to the FPO".

Adani added, "Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the company, its business and the management have been extremely reassuring and humbling for all of us. We are very confident that we will continue to get support in the future also. Thank you again for putting your trust in us". Jai hind!

Check the video statement released by Adani:-

What is Adani Group saying about its stock fluctuation?

The Adani Group, meanwhile, has stated that the withdrawal of the FPO was being done “in the interest of its subscribers” and to protect the investors.

“(...) today the market has been unprecedented and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company's board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct. The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO," the Adani Group said in a statement.

The Adani Group announced last week that it will go ahead with its FPO, despite short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on the group. The Adani Group on Tuesday achieved full subscription to the FPO on its final day. The issue was fully subscribed with a Rs 20,000 crore issue.