Gautam Gambhir: 'AAP Gets Publicity By Attacking Me, They Didn't Do Anything In 5 Years'

Former Cricketer-turned-politician of BJP Gautam Gambhir has slammed the AAP government for their constant attacks on him opining that the AAP government gets a good amount of publicity by attacking him. “All I can say is probably they get publicity out of me as well and they try and use that to the best of their advantages because you have not done anything in the last four-and-half years to curb pollution or make anything in Delhi.

'Big Promises, failed to deliver'

Hitting out at the AAP government for the promises they made but allegedly failed, Gambhir said, "You made so many big promises, making Delhi like London, Paris, and this is the kind of London and Paris we made in Delhi since the last four and a half years."

Drawing a comparison between the AAP's way of doing politics as against his, Gambhir stated, "Now they have got nothing so all they want to do is achieve publicity by attacking me and that’s fine, I think that’s their way of doing politics. I don’t get into that kind of politics, I have got into politics to do something good for the people of my constituency and I want to continue focusing on that rather than just getting into that petty politics what AAP is absolutely probably brilliant in.”

The BJP MP was in the news recently for skipping the meeting that was scheduled to discuss the menace of air pollution in the national capital and instead attended the Test match between India vs Bangladesh at Indore. Gambhir was also heavily criticized for posting a picture of himself with fellow cricketers having 'Poha and Jalebi' on the same day when the important parliamentary meet was scheduled. The AAP had also called for strict action against all absentees, alleging that it amounted to contempt of court. On Friday, the former cricketer sought to silence his critics by highlight his achievements in his Twitter post.

My work will speak for itself!



P.S. Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye. cc: Trolls pic.twitter.com/bRyYoFB02c — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 15, 2019

