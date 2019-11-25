Gautam Gambhir Calls On Amit Shah, Hints Towards New Projects In Delhi

Former cricketer and BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, November 25. Taking to Twitter, Gambhir said that "he had the privilege to discuss the progress and the future of East Delhi." Hinting about new projects, the BJP MP stated: "Newer projects to aid the people of Delhi will be coming up soon with Amit Shah's blessings." Gambhir was in the news recently, receiving severe flak for missing a high-level meeting on air pollution.

Had the privilege of sitting down with Hon. HM @AmitShah Ji to discuss the progress in & the future of East Delhi. His energy, enthusiasm &distinctive ideas to work from grassroots up always spur me. With his blessings, newer projects to aid people of Delhi will be coming up soon pic.twitter.com/w1lj1SIGhY — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 25, 2019

Gautam Gambhir's reply to criticism

The BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir was criticised for attending the Test match at Indore instead of the high-level meeting on air pollution. Former Indian cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman had earlier shared pictures with Gautam Gambhir as the duo are seen eating 'pohe and jalebi' during the match. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Gambhir gave a clarification on the picture and criticism.

Answering to it, he said, "All I would request, On a Live television, I hope you show my entire answer, my commitment is towards attending meeting, but all I want to request the Urban Development Committee - if they can tell about meetings one week before, if they inform one day or two days before, obviously it gets too late, and then one cannot accommodate. If I get to know one week before, I will definitely attend the meeting and that will always remain my top priority because my primary focus is to work for the people of my constituency."

AAP criticises Gambhir

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to Twitter to take a dig at Gautam Gambhir. Further, the AAP alleged that strict action should be taken on all the absentees as it amounts to contempt of court. The AAP also stated that they had sent a mail on November 8. Countering the charge, Gambhir contended that the email was received only on November 11.

Instead of sitting in commentary box and enjoying...



We challenge @GautamGambhir to stop playing blame games over pollution and ATTEND MEETINGS ON AIR POLLUTION which he skipped



Contempt of Court! Strict action should be taken against all absentees!#ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/KrA6NtoOQH pic.twitter.com/dXOycuaYSP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

