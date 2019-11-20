Gautam Gambhir Cites Personal Experience On His Resolve For Delhites

BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said on Wednesday that he made it his resolve to ensure clean water and clean air for the people of Delhi after an emotional experience previously. Speaking to Republic TV, the cricketer-turned-politician said that he regrets his absence in a key meeting of Parliament last week meant to discuss Delhi's air pollution while he was in Indore for a cricket match. Talking in Hindi, Gambhir recited one of his emotional experiences during his election campaign which pushed him to work on water contamination.

READ | Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Viral 'Jalebi-Poha' Photo, Cites Late Intimation Of Meeting

"During my campaign tour for elections, I went to Kundli where the Ghazipur landfill is nearby. There I went to a house and a lady offered me a glass of water which was black in colour. She asked me when I was leaving, 'You didn't drink this water? Our children drink such water.' When I got back home, I couldn't sleep for the whole night because I have the luxury of giving RO water to my kids. If RO doesn't work, I've got the luxury to buy them mineral water from outside. I keep them (in a house) with air purifiers. That is the day I decided that at least we should work on clean water and clean air," Gautam Gambhir said.

READ | Gautam Gambhir: 'AAP Gets Publicity By Attacking Me, They Didn't Do Anything In 5 Years'

'More than free water, Delhi needs clean water'

Gambhir also criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government for making a fuss out of his absence in the previously mentioned meeting. "More than free water, Delhi needs clean water. You (AAP) gave one thing free but that too is poisoned. Is this the kind of Delhi you want? Just because its election here, just because you wanna give them freebies because you want to come back to power. This is not what Delhi deserves." He claimed that every day he thinks of that family in Kundli. "My job as an MP is to think about them and hope that I'm able to give them clean water," Gambhir added.

READ | Out On 97 In 2011 World Cup Final, Gambhir Points Finger At MS Dhoni; Gets 'jalebis'

READ | Gautam Gambhir Slams AAP, Lists Out His Work For Delhi's Air Pollution Problem