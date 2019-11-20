Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Viral 'Jalebi-Poha' Photo, Cites Late Intimation Of Meeting

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, former cricketer and BJP Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir gave a clarification on the ‘Jalebi-Poha’ photo that went viral. Countering the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) charge that he got an email regarding the meeting of the parliamentary committee on November 8, he contended that the email was received only on November 11. Moreover, Gambhir stated that he would have declined to do the commentary stint if he had a prior intimation of the meeting. He also observed that he had done a lot of work as an MP in his constituency for curbing pollution.

Gambhir remarked, “See I only got an mail on November 11 evening. And what AAP is saying that we got an mail on November 8 which is absolutely not true. We got it on November 11 evening and by then, I had to fulfill my commitment which was to do the commentary in the first Test match. Had it been probably 10 days before I would have definitely told Star that I would attend the meeting. The meeting was important. I still accept that the meeting was important. But more than the meeting what I have done in the last 5 months in my own constituency when it comes to curbing pollution, I think you should talk about that as well.”

#LIVE | Gautam Gambhir answers on controversial 'Jalebi-Poha' photo posted by VVS Laxman from Indore; Tune in to watch what he has to say, here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/q09x0yDUiR — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2019

AAP criticises Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman had earlier shared pictures with Gautam Gambhir eating 'Poha and Jalebi' during the first Test match against Bangladesh. Gambhir was criticised by AAP and other political parties for giving priority to commentary duty instead of being present at the meeting of the Committee on Urban Development dealing with the air pollution problem in the national capital. The AAP had called for strict action against all absentees, alleging that it amounted to contempt of court.

We challenge @GautamGambhir to stop playing blame games over pollution and ATTEND MEETINGS ON AIR POLLUTION which he skipped



Contempt of Court! Strict action should be taken against all absentees!#ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/KrA6NtoOQH pic.twitter.com/dXOycuaYSP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

