Gautam Gambhir Receives Another Death Threat; Asked To Stay Away From Kashmir Issue

In a big development, BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has yet again received death threats from ISIS Kashmir on his email id. Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday morning had approached the Delhi Police after he claimed to have received death threats from ISIS Kashmir. Following the complaint, security was beefed up outside the former cricketer's residence.

However, Gambhir has yet again received the threat, and this time the email sender has also attached a video of his house. The threat mail to Gambhir says, "We intended to kill you, you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and Kashmir issue."

Gautam Gambhir approaches Delhi Police after death threats

Earlier on Wednesday, in a letter to the Central DCP of Delhi, Gambhir stated that he has received a threat email from the handle of 'ISIS Kashmir', which read, 'We're going to kill you and your family.' The cricketer-turned-politician urged the Delhi police to provide adequate security and lodge an FIR into the matter.

This is not the first time Gautam Gambhir has received death threats. Earlier in December 2019, the BJP leader had approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received threat calls from an international number. He had also written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the complaints and requested better security arrangements.

Gautam Gambhir had recently criticized Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'bada bhai' (elder brother). While interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project, Punjab Congress President Sidhu had sparked a row after he called Imran Khan his 'big brother' and said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Slamming Sidhu on his contentious remarks, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir urged Sidhu to send his son or daughter to the border and then call a 'terrorist state head' as your big brother. The BJP MP from East Delhi has also slammed the 'spineless and disgusting' remarks on Twitter.

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)