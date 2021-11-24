Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat From 'ISIS Kashmir'; Security Beefed Up Outside House

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday, alleging he has received death threats from ISIS Kashmir. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence, following the complaint. DCP central Shweta Chauhan informed that the investigation into the alleged death threats is underway.

In a letter to the Central DCP of Delhi, Gambhir stated that he has received a threat email from the handle of 'ISIS Kashmir', which read, 'We're going to kill you and your family.' The cricketer-turned politician urged the Delhi police to provide adequate security and lodge and FIR into the matter.

Here is a screenshot of the threat mail shared by Gautam Gambhir-

Other details regarding the threats are yet to be ascertained. The police will take further action after investigation, including the verification of the e-mail address from which the threat was sent to Gambhir.

This is not the first time Gambhir has received death threats. Earlier in December 2019, the BJP leader had approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received threat calls from an international number. He had also written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the complaints and requested better security arrangements.

Gautam Gambhir has recently criticized Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'bada bhai' (elder brother). While interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project, Punjab Congress President Sidhu had sparked a row after he called Imran Khan his 'big brother' and said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Slamming Sidhu on his contentious remarks, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir urged Sidhu to send his son or daughter to the border and then call a 'terrorist state head' as your big brother. The BJP MP from East Delhi has also slammed the 'spineless and disgusting' remarks on Twitter.