Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat, Writes To Police Requesting Security For Family

It has been revealed that BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir along with his family received death threats. The former swashbuckling opening batsman wrote to the DCP of Shahdara district on Friday, December 20, requesting a First Information Report to be filed in this regard. In the letter accessed by Republic TV, he has mentioned that the threats were received from an international phone number. He has urged the DCP to ensure the safety and security of the family.

Read: Demonstrate Peacefully & Govt Will Listen To You: Gautam Gambhir Appeals To Students

In the letter, Gambhir writes, “I have been receiving death threats to me and my family from an international number which showed... as is informed to you by my P.S... I therefore request you to file an FIR for the same and ensure the safety and security of family.”

Read: Gambhir Reminisces How His Grandfather Came To Delhi As Refugee & Found Success In India

Read: Delhi Fire: Someone Has To Take Responsibility, Says Gautam Gambhir Demanding Probe

'Giving citizenship to people from other countries'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday after the Jamia violence, Gambhir described it as "unfortunate". He accused politicians of the AAP of using the students for their own ends. He explained that the Citizenship Amendment Act was about giving citizenship to people from other countries.

Gambhir remarked, "This is very unfortunate. I am all in for peaceful demonstration and protest. You cannot take law in your hands. Some political party leaders who have gone there were instigating them which is not acceptable. I had tweeted a video in which an AAP leader was giving some speeches. One should not do politics on the shoulders of young students who want to make their career. That was absolutely appalling. When it comes to the Amended Citizenship Act it's absolutely not against any Indian. How can it be against any Indian? India belongs to every citizen of India irrespective of caste, religion, and sects. It is about giving citizenship to people from other countries. I don't know why some political parties are politicizing this issue? For me, it's not an issue."

Read: Gautam Gambhir: 'Judicial System Needs Reformation, Rapists Shouldn't Get Mercy Pleas'