Gautam Gambhir Foundation founded by former cricketer turned BJP politician Gautam Gambhir has invited the children and families of martyrs and for Delhi sightseeing. The previous year, the foundation had invited the martyrs' children to watch IPL in the stadiums. Gautam Gambhir has said that the foundation will organize dinner every year for the families of the martyrs so they can have interactions with each other and at the same time, the foundation can also work for their upliftment.