Gautam Raghavan, Indian-American Policy Advisor, Elevated To Key White House Position

Indian-American political advisor Gautam Raghavan has been elevated as the head of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel by US President Joe Biden. The White House Presidential Personnel Office (PPO) or Office of Presidential Personnel is the White House office that is tasked with vetting new appointees. The PPO is one of the offices that is responsible for assessing candidates to work at or for the White House.

Raghavan, who was posted as the PPO Deputy Director was elevated by President Joe Biden on Friday. This comes after the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had announced his intention to appoint Cathy Russell as the next executive director of UNICEF. Russell is currently the head of WH PPO.

"Under Cathy's leadership, the PPO has broken records in both speed and diversity of hiring, working relentlessly to ensure that our federal government reflects America and delivers for the American people," Biden said. I am also pleased that Gautam Raghavan, who has worked in tandem with Cathy from Day One, will become PPO's new director - a seamless transition that will enable us to continue building a federal workforce that is efficient, effective, dependable and diverse," he said in a statement

Indian American nominated to key position in Pentagon

Earlier in October, Biden had appointed Indian American Ravi Chaudhary to a key position in the Pentagon. A former Air Force officer, Chaudhary has been nominated for the position of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Energy and the Environment.Chaudhary previously served as a senior executive at the US Department of Transportation where he was Director of Advanced Programs and Innovation, Office of Commercial Space, at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to his bio released by the White House. In this role, Chaudhary was responsible for the execution of advanced development and research programs in support of the FAA's Commercial Space Transportation mission.

