GD Bakshi Assures Pakistan 'greater Trouble', PIA Halting Flights To Kabul Only The Start

After Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday, 14 October announced the suspension of its operations in Afghanistan, Retd Major General GD Bakshi noted how Pakistan was previously “ecstatic” after the Taliban claimed victory in the South Asian country. However, now, the PIA was forced to end its flights from Kabul after Taliban members threatened the airlines’ staff repeatedly. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Major General Bakshi weighed in on the PIA move by saying, “Now, Pakistan’s troubles are going to mount on a daily basis.”

Major General GD Bakshi told Republic, “Look, Pakistan was ecstatic when Taliban claimed victory in Kabul...and now Pakistan’s troubles are going to mount on a daily basis. The Tajiks and Panjshir have already revolted, other ethnicities are joining in, the Hazaras will step in, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan has started a series of incessant attacks against Pakistan and its army. And with each passing day, Pakistan will be in greater trouble.”

“The hotheads of the Taliban have now put so much pressure on PIA. They are forcing them to cut the tickets, the prices, etc etc...that Pakistan has been forced to almost call up to PIA operations from Kabul airport. Look, there is no government in Kabul, it is just a mad cabal of drug syndicates, crime syndicates and terror mafias,” he added.

Republic Media Network sources have revealed that one Pakistani official was held for hours at gunpoint in Kabul by the Taliban members. Notably, the PIA staff was only set free after the Pakistani embassy in Kabul intervened. Additionally, multiple incidents of the airlines’ staff being threatened were reported.

Separately, CNN reported that the PIA suspended operations due to “heavy-handedness”. The media outlet added that it was PIA’s country representative in Afghanistan who was held on gunpoint for several hours on accusations of abetting people from leaving the war-ravaged nation.

While PIA was one of the few airlines operating in the war-torn country after the Taliban took over in August, the Taliban had warned the PIA and an Afghan carrier Kam Air that operations in Kabul risked being suspended unless they agreed to the reduction in ticket prices that were spiking away from the reach of Afghans.

It is also imminent to note here that Pakistan and China were among the rare nations that not only continued their relations with the new rulers hailing the “will of the people,” but Islamabad was also repeatedly accused by former Afghan government officials for assisting the insurgents in its takeover of the war-torn country.

‘World has to unite shortly to finish off this nonsense’

Major General Bakshi noted that the Haqqani Network “are the greater drug lord with the whole of South Asia” and that “putting them into power is a slap on the face of the world."

"Look at the way they have brazenly violated the rights of the females, of the minorities...the ethnic minorities, the Tajiks, the Hazaras, the Uzbekis, the Ismailis...the way they are killing Shias...This is a mad cabal...This is a robbid cabal and the world will have to very shortly unite to finish this off...finish off this nonsense that has been imposed by Pakistan in its stupid hubris," he said.

“It has created pain for the people of Afghanistan, it has destroyed a functional nation-state, COVID is looming large in Afghanistan and there is total dissonance and chaos. And the people who will suffer the most, unfortunately, are the people of Afghanistan and the primary fault is of the Pakistani ISI and Pakistani army...the stupid people who have this conquering mindset of trying to take over all their neighbours, trying to create problems for each and every neighbour. Not only the neighbours, but they are also a huge headache for the migrants, for the whole world,” he told Republic TV.

IMAGE: ANI