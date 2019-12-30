Major GD Bakshi Hails The Decision To Appoint General Bipin Rawat As India's First CDS

Major General GD Bakshi expressed happiness and satisfaction over the recent development in which General Bipin Rawat has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) to be appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India on Monday. Major Bakshi said that this reform was long overdue, and hailed the decision.

Major Bakshi said: "Thank God! This is a reform that was 73 years overdue. We should have had it at the time of independence itself. Armed forces are incomplete without synergized, integrated and joint efforts. Hierarchy and bureaucracy did not allow this to happen."

Congratulating General Bipin Rawat on taking over as the first CDA, GD Bakshi said, "Bipin Rawat is the senior most officer and in that manner, the superiority principle has been upheld."

"He has very well experience on the ground and has been the senior chief for three years," he added.

Speaking about how crucial the step was, Major GD Bakshi said: "The role of a CDS is critical to synergize and harmonize the operations of the armed forces. The three services (Army, Navy & Air force) do not make separate plans, they have to work jointly. That is where the role of CDS comes into the picture."

GD Bakshi added that the CDS coordinates the defence equipment acquisition between the three services, to avoid haste and duplication, which happens very often. "We have an Integrated Defence staff and now we will have CDS to head it. General Bipin Rawat is of the highest order. It is a very logical and crucial reform."

General Bipin Rawat to be the first CDS of India

In another massive step towards getting India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), current COAS General Bipin Rawat, on Monday, has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post as per sources. This development comes a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence, the 61-year old Rawat who is touted to be the next CDS can serve upto the age of 65 now.

