GD Bakshi Marks Essence Of Rezang La War; 'Youth Must Remember Duty & Honour Of Soldiers'

Marking the 59th anniversary of the Rezang La battle of the 1962 India-China war on November 18, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi termed it as 'one of the greatest wars of Indian military'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the combat veteran stated that the country had suffered a debacle owing to 'fascist policies' under the Nehru era.

The Rezang La battle is remembered in the history of India's military expeditions owing to the tenacity of the heavily outnumbered Indian Army who gave a bloody nose to the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The repel attacks toward a better-equipped army under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh is embedded firmly in modern history which prevented Chinese occupation of the entire Ladakh region.

'Sacrifice, duty, and honour of country'

Upon being asked about the relevance of the Rezang La battle in the 1962 India-China war in the present day, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi said, "Sacrifice, duty, and honour of the country, all in this regard. The youth must remember that. They (Indian troops) were hugely outnumbered despite no hope in hell. Despite all that, this army fought back. Duty and honour towards the country should be remembered by all," he asserted.

Given Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi's presence in the Indian military since 1971, he was asked about certain detail of incidents that remain unknown to people. He stated that the Government of India under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru continued to exist in disbelief that China would not attack India or initiate a war.

Jawaharlal Nehru 'neglected hard military power'

Deeming it as a failure on part of the Indian government, the retired Indian Army officer said, "We failed to develop a hard power and Nehru couldn’t survive the humiliation. We neglected hard military power. We had to expand our army ten times after the 1962 India-China war. We should have done that earlier!"

He continued, "Nehru didn’t want armed forces, he shipped the police. Lt General Brij Mohan Kaul was the Chief Advisor to Nehru was also known as his 'personal favourite' was attributed to the loss in 1962, after which he had resigned."

"Kaul asserted that the Chinese won’t fight. He told the regiment to erect posts and companies. He then pushed troops to Thagla, where a company was massacred by Chinese in front of his eyes," Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi claimed.

Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi implied there existed a severe lack of due attention to militarisation and connectivity to sensitive zones at the time. He mentioned that roads and infrastructure in high altitudes like Ladakh were ignored by the 'Nehrus' and 'Gandhis' and the same has finally been taken up.

"How do you take artillery, arms and ration up there when no roads? Now roads are being built," he stated.

''I’ll die only if my watch stops'': Major Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi recalls Major Shaitan Singh's memory

Upon being asked about finer elements of the Rezang La War, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi hailed the tenacity and valour of Major Shaitan Singh-led Charlie Company.

Narrating an incident, he continued, "Shaitan Singh’s watch was known amongst army men. He used to say- I’ll die only if my watch stops. He actually did have the watch on his hand when he died."

Furthermore, he mentioned, "The Chinese had launched seven attacks before they were able to reach this (Major Shaitan Singh's) company. Chinese regimental commander had got (recoilless) anti-tank guns on wheelbarrows. They wanted to capture the Chushul airfield but after retaliation from the Indian Army, they called off and declared a ceasefire."

"Because of the fierce resistance of the Charlie Company, 800 of the Chinese troops died and they called for a ceasefire," he added.

Interestingly, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi said that the surviving soldiers, who were taken under custody by the Chinese, were asked by Major Shaitan Singh to escape in order to tell the tale to others.

Also, he said that Major Shaitan Singh denied all chances of evacuation.

"This is called last man last round action," Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi concluded.

