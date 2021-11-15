GD Bakshi Pays Last Tribute To Col Tripathi; 'Time To Give A Strong Reply To Such Attacks'

A terrorist attack in Manipur claimed the lives of Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of the Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja, 36, son Abeer, 5, and four personnel of the paramilitary force on Saturday, November 13. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Major General (Retd) Gagan Deep Bakshi, said that it is a rare and tragic incident heard of so far.

Major General GD Bakshi said, "Observing the pattern of killing observed in the Northeast, a man is killed but in this incident, a woman was also targetted is rare and unreal."

Major General GD Bakshi said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Manipur has stepped up its activities in the region.

GD Bakshi said, "It is time for us to give a strong reply to these horrifying incidents in an elsewhere location." He stated that China has been attacking India in different ways. And all are well aware of their aid to Pakistan in attacking the borders of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen GD Bakshi said, "China can do whatever they want and there will be no retaliation is not just justified."

Manipur ambush

Earlier on November 13, terrorists carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur. During the attack, six people including Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son, and four soldiers were killed while many others were left injured. Manipur-based militant groups, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

A similar tragic incident occurred in 2015 where 18 Army soldiers were killed in the Chandel district. Following this incident, a swift cross-border military operation was undertaken by the Indian Army in coordination with the Myanmar army. Due to successful counter-insurgency operations conducted by a newly-inducted proactive battalion, militants are observed to often launch such ambushes to avenge the losses suffered by them.

Image: ANI, Republic World