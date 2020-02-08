'CAA Defies Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Says Indore Councillor Reasoning BJP Exit After 40 Yrs

BJP councillor from Indore Usman Patel on Saturday resigned from the party to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). After resigning from all posts he was holding in the BJP, Patel while speaking to ANI said, "BJP has moved away from the real issues. It's doing only communal politics. GDP is going down. Inflation is rising but the party is bringing laws that create a rift between people of all religions."

'BJP is going against its own ideology'

"For about 40 years, I worked for the BJP with full dedication. However, I had to resign as with the passage of CAA in Parliament, the BJP is going against its own ideology -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he added.

"Though Prime Minister Modi has time and again said CAA does not take away anyone's citizenship, but only gives citizenship, Patel asked: "What was the need to leave out Muslims. CAA, NPR, and NRC are linked to each other," he asked. Patel has sent his resignation via WhatsApp to Gopi Krishna Nema, president of BJP's Indore city.

'Unfortunately, he could not understand the law'

Reacting to his resignation, BJP's Indore president Gopi Krishna said that all party workers have the right to join or leave the party. He further added that Usman Patel was a senior leader of the party but "unfortunately, he could not understand the law made in the national interest". Hundreds of members of the BJP's minority cell across Madhya Pradesh have resigned over the last few weeks.

PM Modi assured the citizens of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Budget session in the Lok Sabha on Thursday assured that no Indian's citizenship would be affected due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), including Muslims. "I want to clarify it to my 130 crore Indians. The CAA will not have any effect on any religious community -- be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs or Christians," he said.

PM Modi accused the Congress was spreading misinformation about the CAA. He also targeted Pakistan for trying to influence India's Muslims. Attacking the Congress and other Opposition parties, the PM said they wanted to divide India in the name of religion. He said people who had been removed from office by the people of India were now doing the unthinkable. "They see citizens based on their faith. We are different. We see everyone as an Indian," the PM said.

(with ANI inputs)