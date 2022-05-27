Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb Of Sand' Bags International Booker Prize, First For A Hindi Novel

In what can be described as a moment of pride for India, author Geetanjali Shree scripted glory for the country by winning the prestigious International Booker Prize for her translated Hindi novel Tomb of Sand. The novel recounts the journey of an octogenarian woman who embarks on a journey beyond the borders following the demise of her husband. Tomb of Sand became the first book in any Indian language to win the coveted honour, which recognizes fictional works from across the globe, that have been translated into the English language.

According to a report by PTI, while speaking at a ceremony in London on Thursday, the New Delhi-based Geetanjali Shree stated that she was “completely overwhelmed” with the “bolt from the blue” as she accepted her International Booker Prize worth GBP 50,000, which she shared it with the book’s English translator, Daisy Rockwell.

As mentioned earlier, Tomb of Sand, originally titled Ret Samadhi in Hindi, is set in the backdrop of northern India and outlines the journey of an 80-year-old widow who dares to confront the horrors during the partition era, when she was a child, and how she re-evaluates what it means to be a daughter, a mother, a woman and a feminist.

In her acceptance speech, Geetanjali Shree said, “I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could. What a huge recognition, I’m amazed, delighted, honoured and humbled."

“There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it. ‘Ret Samadhi/Tomb of Sand’ is an elegy for the world we inhabit, a lasting energy that retains hope in the face of impending doom. The Booker will surely take it to many more people than it would have reached otherwise, that should do the book no harm,” she added.

The International Booker Prize jury was impressed by Shree's approach to heavy subjects like the destructive impact of borders and boundaries, religions, countries, or genders. The book is “engaging, funny, and utterly original” despite the usual response to tragedy with seriousness.

Geetanjali Shree

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, Geetanjali Shree has penned three novels and has written several story collections. She has also translated her notable works into foreign languages including English, French, German, Serbian and Korean.

Tomb of Sand was originally published under the title Ret Samadhi in Hindi in 2018, and it was one of her first books to be published in the UK in English by Tilted Axis Press in August 2021.

(With PTI input)

(Image: @TheBookerPrizes/Twitter)