Gehlot Approves Financial Proposal Of Rs 52.26 Cr For I-Start Innovation School Hub In Bikaner

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 52.26 crore for the establishment of I-Start Innovation School Hub in Bikaner.

As per the proposal, I-Start Innovation School Hub will be constructed on the lines of Fintech Digital University of Jodhpur, Bhamashah Data Center and E-Governance Center building of Jaipur, an official statement said on Friday.

The construction work of I-Start Innovation School Hub will be done by the Department of Information Technology and Communication.

Youth and students of the area will get a favorable environment for startups, on the other hand, extensive employment will also be generated at the local level.

In the budget of the year 2023-24, Gehlot had announced the establishment of I-Start Innovation School Hub in Bikaner.

In another decision, under the Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme, fair price shopkeepers will now get a margin amount of Rs 10 instead of Rs 4 per packet for distribution of food packets.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved this proposal.

Earlier, the margin amount for food packet distribution work was fixed at Rs 4 per packet. At the inauguration ceremony of the scheme on August 15, 2023, the Chief Minister had announced to increase this margin amount to Rs 10 per packet.