Vizag Gas Leak: Ashok Gehlot Condoles Deaths & Wishes Speedy Recovery To Those Injured

Expressing shock over the Vizag gas leak tragedy in the early hours of Thursday, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the victims who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

Shocked to know about the terrible #VizagGasLeak tragedy. My condolences to the bereaved families, who have lost their loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.#vishakhapatnam #AndhraPradesh — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 7, 2020

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

CM Jagan departs for Vizag

Hon'ble CM @ysjagan will leave for Vizag to visit the hospital where the affected are being treated.



The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) May 7, 2020

Speaking to ANI, CP Meena said, "Gas has been neutralized. NDRF team has reached the spot. The maximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km but the smell was in 2-2.5 km. 100-120 ppl have been shifted to the hospital...FIR (has been) registered." He added that the authorities are conducting a door-to-door search.

CM Reddy has also directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people.

PTI reported District Collector V Vinay Chand stating that some individuals were in a critical condition and that around 70 people had been admitted to King George Hospital after for treatment.

PM Speaks to MHA & NDMA

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

