Ashok Gehlot Directs Collectors To Ensure Redressal Of Public Grievances At District Level

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday, February 14 asked the district collectors of the state to ensure that public grievances were redressed at the district level. He further said that the collectors should delegate and fix responsibilities to their employees for grievance redressal. In a video-conference with district collectors, the chief minister also spoke about the key policies of the state such as the Mukhyamantri Free Medicine Scheme.

Ashok Gehlot’s video-conference with district collectors

Taking stock of the healthcare arrangements in the state, the Rajasthan CM instructed the district collectors to properly monitor the e-Aushadhi distribution system. This system ensures the availability of all medicines under the Mukhyamantri Free Medicine Scheme. He also reviewed the availability of life-saving equipment at major hospitals in the state and directed the collectors to monitor the usage of such equipment and ensure their timely maintenance, according to an issued release.

He said a proper stock of medicines should be available in hospitals so that patients get the benefits of the scheme. CM Ashok Gehlot focusing on healthcare again asked the officials to make an advanced plan for monitoring the supply of medicines to hospitals.

Reviewing the progress of other policies, the Rajasthan CM further discussed the implementation of the Silicosis Policy. He also gave instructions for screening in the affected districts and to provide timely relief to people. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Health minister Raghu Sharma, ACS Finance Niranjan Arya and other senior officials took part in the video-conference.

Ashok Gehlot criticises PM Modi on unemployment

Recently, Ashok Gehlot also criticised PM Modi’s speech in Parliament. He took to the microblogging website, Twitter on February 6 and slammed PM Modi for his long speech which had no mention of increasing unemployment. In his tweet, Gehlot said that PM's speech was "devoid" of any assurance to the suffering youth. He further said that PM Modi's governance style is about attacking the opposition and hiding their own fears.

PM Modi ji’s long speech in Parliament was devoid of any assurance to youth of the nation, what steps NDA Govt is taking for creating jobs. Attacking opposition in order to hide his Govt’s failures has become his governance style. https://t.co/mOlmXemv7q — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 6, 2020

(with inputs from agencies)