Gehlot tells cops to ensure people's trust in police dept

Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the police department should work without being under pressure to maintain law and order in the state and ensure people's trust in the law enforcement agency.

Gehlot was addressing a meeting of the top police officials through video conference.

He said that the work of the police department is very challenging and there are many responsibilities attached to policemen. “The police have to discharge these responsibilities with sensitivity,” the chief minister said.

He said that the role of superintendents of police (SPs) is very important in changing the perception of the general public about the functioning of the police and in building the confidence.

“An SP should discharge his positive role in strengthening the law and order situation at the grassroots level,” Gehlot said.

He also directed to take effective action in cases of cheating, illegal trade of drugs and narcotics, and increasing crime on highways, among others.

The chief minister said that complaints have been received at many places about the illegal cash collection on highways, which raises questions on the functioning of the police.

He directed that the media should be immediately informed about the real situation in sensitive matters, so that the law and order situation is not disturbed by rumours.

Gehlot said that officers of the rank of SPs and additional SPs should do regular night patrolling.

Rajendra Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Home who also participated in the meeting, said that the SPs should take action for attachment and seizure of the properties of criminals declared as fugitives in their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police ML Lather stressed on “aggressive policing” while maintaining the police's motto of “fear in criminals and trust in common man”. PTI AG KVK AG KVK ANB ANB

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)