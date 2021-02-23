Gelatin Stick Blast In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Kills Six People, Probe Ordered

As many as six people died at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur of Karnataka on Tuesday after some gelatin sticks exploded in the area. One person is severely injured and the explosion is reportedly said to have occurred when the deceased was trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks used for quarrying. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered the officials to conduct a thorough probe and the district in-charge minister of Chikkaballapur has been directed to take stern action against those involved in the illegal possession of gelatin.

According to reports, the six along with the injured person illegally possessed the gelatin sticks. On an intimation over a police raid, they were trying to dispose of the explosive material is when the tragic incident is said to have taken place in Chikkaballapur district. Health Minister K Sudhakar who represents the Chikkaballapur constituency observed that the bodies of the victims were mutilated and scattered all over the place, PTI reported.

Probe ordered over Gelatin stick blast in Karnataka

Saddened by the death of 5 people in the blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur. Unfortunate that such an incident took place after Shivamogga blast. The government will conduct an investigation & take action against those involved: Karnataka Mines & Geology Min Murugesh Nirani — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

The Mines and Geology Minister for the state, Murugesh Nirani confirmed the incident and has said that a probe will be ordered into the matter. "Saddened by the death of 5 people in the blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur. Unfortunately, such an incident took place after the Shivamogga blast. The government will conduct an investigation & take action against those involved."

A gelatin-laden truck exploded on January 21, in Shivamogga's Hunasodu village. Five people had succumbed to the injuries in the incident. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the five deceased. While tremors of this blast were felt in and around the village, a few houses were damaged and the CM had promised the locals of Hunasodu that their shelters would be repaired. A probe was ordered into the matter after which four people were arrested last month, for their alleged negligence while transporting the explosive material (gelatin), Inspector-General of Police, Eastern Range, S Ravi had confirmed.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 23, 2021

