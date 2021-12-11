Gen Bipin Rawat Exemplified Impeccable Soldiering: Bengal Guv Reminisces Memories With CDS

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday joined the Nation in grieving the loss of India's first Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, who 'exemplified impeccable soldiering' throughout his four-decade-long service.

Saddened by his demise in a tragic helicopter crash in Coonoor, Dhankar said he would always remember his last conversation with the CDS, as it was both enlightening and memorable. The Governor recalled that he had promised to meet General Rawat in Delhi and speak in-depth about the dynamics of security situations pertaining to West Bengal, but lamented that destiny snatched the opportunity from him.

"The sudden demise of a man who provided excellent services to the nation for 40 years and above is a great loss. I had the opportunity of meeting him twice. He would always attend the Durand Cup (Football Tournament). I met him for the first time in 2019 when he came to West Bengal for the Tournament. His lifestyle, taste, affinity, and simplicity impressed me a lot. But at that time I did not talk to him about the security situation. Our conversation was limited to the fact that he has two daughters and I have one. Jokingly, I told him that even though I am older than you in terms of age, you are my senior in this club as you have two daughters," recalled Jagdeep Dhankhar.

During General Bipin Rawat's next visit to Bengal in October 2021, the two had an in-depth interaction regarding the state's security affairs, he said.

"When the CDS returned for Durand Cup this year October 3, by then I had understood the state affairs very well. West Bengal is a state where the administration is challenging and its security is an issue of importance as it connects with three international borders. In this sense, I had a serious interaction with him that day. The scope of our discussion was very deep. I asked him, 'what are those security situations that would ring an alarm in the state?' I felt that he had very deep knowledge about these things. In the end, we decided that I would meet him in Delhi and have an extensive discussion with him in this regard. But I never got to see him again. The cruel hand of destiny snatched the opportunity from me. He had promised me that whenever he returns to Kolkata, he would have a meal at the Raj Bhavan," the Governor said.

'CDS Bipin Rawat was an ideal soldier'

Dhankhar said he was the most impressed by CDS Bipin Rawat's knowledge and humility. He was a very simple and modest man, which was reflected in the way he dressed, the Governor said.