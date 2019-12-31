Gen Bipin Rawat Exudes Confidence In Leadership Of 28th Gen Manoj Naravane As COAS

Ahead of taking charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat conveyed his best wishes to his successor General Manoj Naravane. The Indian Army Chief ended his tenure as Indian Army's Chief of Staff on Tuesday. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will take charge as the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat. Speaking at the conclusion of the ceremony, Gen Rawat extended his best wishes and exuded confidence in his leadership, asserting that he will take the Indian army to greater heights.

"I would like to convey my best wishes to general Manoj Naravane, who will be assuming the office as the 28th COA staff, With his competence and capability, we are confident he will take this army to greater heights."

Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army Staff in September, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

ACC clears appointment

Earlier in the day, the current COAS General Bipin Rawat was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the CDS post as per sources. This development comes a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence the 61-year old can now serve up to the age of 65 as the CDS.

The ceremonial functions of his appointment will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 8 AM - Wreath laying at National War Memorial, Guard of Honour in South Block Lawns.

