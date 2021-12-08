Moments after the Indian Air Force (IAF) issued a statement about the helicopter crash in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and the 11 armed forces personnel who lost their lives. Taking to Twitter , MK Stalin offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families as he joined the nation in mourning the irrepairable loss.

CM MK Stalin visited the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington and held a meeting with the defence officials present there. Sources say that in the meeting the protocol and procedures that will be followed on Thursday as the mortal remains of the 13 killed in the crash will depart for their respective home towns.

The mortal remains CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife, sources add, are expected to arrive in the National Capital in a military plane by Thursday evening. The bodies would be brought to his house on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respect from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment, where the cremation will take place.

IAF earlier on Wednesday made an announcement that an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with an accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Hours later, after it had come to light that 13 of the 14 on-board had died, the IAF confirmed that the CDS was among those who had perished. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," it stated.

"Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," it added.

14 people were involved in the crash including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Others who were on board included Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal.

As per sources, 14 people left Delhi at 9 AM and reached Sulur at 11:35. At 11.45, the CDS and his entourage boarded the helicopter for Wellington, which crashed minutes before the landing at 12:20 PM.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) team investigating the Coonoor chopper crash has successfully recovered parts of the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter, sources told. Sources added that search operations are underway to recover the black box.