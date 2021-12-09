Gen Bipin Rawat No More: US State Secy Antony Blinken Pays Tribute; 'Exceptional Leader'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered condolences over the demise of Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and defence personnel who died in a tragic chopper crash. Blinken took to Twitter to remember General Rawat and called him an "exceptional leader" who served his nation.

Blinken offers condolence over the death of Gen Bipin Rawat

Blinken in his tweet lauded the contribution of General Rawat in the US-India defence ties. US Secretary of State tweeted, "My deep condolences on the deaths of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife, and colleagues who perished in today’s tragic accident. We'll remember Gen. Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the U.S.-India defense relationship."

My deep condolences on the deaths of Indian Chief of Defense Staff General Rawat, his wife, and colleagues who perished in today’s tragic accident. We'll remember Gen. Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the U.S.-India defense relationship. https://t.co/yjLv9R05on — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 8, 2021

IAF Chopper Crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other defence officials crashed near the Upper Coonoor region in Tamil Nadu. The chopper crash led to the sudden demise of CDS Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other passengers in the IAF helicopter. The Indian Air Force in a tweet informed that General Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

According to the statement released by IAF, there were 14 people onboard the chopper. Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor of the IAF chopper crash. Those who have lost their lives include Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, DA Brigadier LS Lidder and SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh. According to ANI, other defence personnel who were aboard the Indian Air Force helicopter included Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Hav Satpal, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitender, L/Nk Vivek and L/Nk S Teja.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/AP