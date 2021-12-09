Gen Bipin Rawat On Pak-sponsored Terrorism: 'J&K Is & Will Continue To Be Part Of India'

In the untimely death of General Bipin Rawat after the military helicopter, he was travelling in, crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, India lost a fine soldier who rose to be the country's first Chief of Defence Staff. General Rawat had always emphasised security forces preparedness across the Jammu and Kashmir border, in a mission to keep the people of Kashmir safe from terrorism.

"Jammu and Kashmir belong to India and continue to be part of India and even in future will be part of India," General Bipin Rawat had affirmed in an interview in October.

Speaking of insurgency in the Union Territory he had said, "We have witnessed ups and downs in the J&K situation. It goes through phases of peace and violence."

General Rawat had blamed India's western neighbour, Pakistan, for providing external support to militants. He mentioned that militants are radicalising the youth of Kashmir valley through a well-accustomed campaign of misinformation and therefore social media, which has gained currency over the last few years, has started to influence local people.

Lt Gen DP Pandey on Rawat's connection with people of Kashmir

Paying his respects to CDS Bipin Rawat, Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, Srinagar, told reporters in Baramulla, ''I do not think I have seen the amount of love, connect which he (Rawat) had with the people of Uri and Baramulla and with the people of whole Kashmir. If you see the dp (display picture on social media accounts) especially of the media-men, I think everyone has a picture with him."

Lt Gen Pandey added that CDS Bipin Rawat was considerate of problems faced by Baramulla's residents and used to attend phone calls from everyone. He added that General Bipin Rawat would direct him to look into the demands of people who have called for help.

Last rites of Gen Bipin Rawat to be performed in Delhi

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be performed in Delhi today, December 9, with full military honours, Union minister of defence Rajnath Singh told Parliament. Singh added that 11 other military personnel, including defence adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, who died in the crash, will also be given their final farewell with appropriate military honours.

The Air Force has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident in which CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika, his defence adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, and nine other armed forces personnel, including the Air Force helicopter crew, lost their lives.

(Image: PTI)