Gen Bipin Rawat Remembered By Ex-Army Chief; 'Gentleman Cadet At Indian Military Academy'

Remembering late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat as a very good gentleman and officer, former Army chief General (Retd) Shankar Roy Chowdhury on Wednesday said that he was very happy when CDS Gen Rawat had received the sword of honour when he was in Indian Military Academy.

While speaking to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the ex-Army chief said, "CDS General Bipin Rawat was my junior in the Indian Military Academy. He was one of my cadets. When he had passed out, he got a sword of honour. I was posted as BGS after doing NDC, under his (Gen Rawat) father. But I could not serve under him due to personal reasons. Rawat was a very good gentleman cadet when I was the battalion commander. He had completely justified my hopes on him. I was very happy when he was given the sword of honour."

Gen Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in Upper Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 people crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Sixty-three-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff were travelling to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture at 2:45 pm. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 13 died. Group Captain Varun Singh SC survived the crash.

As per sources, the crew onboard included - CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal. The Indian Air Force has initiated an inquiry into the crash. Previously, General Rawat had miraculously survived a single-engine helicopter crash in 2015, minutes after it took off from Nagaland.

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far:

CDS leaves from Delhi at 9 am

CDS lands in Sulur at 11:35 am

CDS General Rawat was en route to give a lecture at Defence Staff College in Wellington

CDS and his wife were onboard the IAF chopper at 11:45 am

Other senior officers were onboard as well

CDS's lecture was due at 2.45 pm

Chopper was minutes away from landing site

Communication snapped minutes before the crash

IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm

The Tamil Nadu government sent senior officials to the crash site

IAF ordered inquiry into the cause of accident

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chopper Crash

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rushed to Coonoor

IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri rushes to the crash site

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi

13 out of 14 onboard declared dead

CDS treated at military hospital in Wellington

CDS Gen Rawat confirmed dead in chopper crash by IAF

