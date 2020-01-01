'The Cap I'm Wearing Signifies CDS Will Remain Neutral To All 3 Forces': Gen Bipin Rawat

India's premier Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat paid his tributes at the War Memorial in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Admiral Karambir Singh were also present during the proceedings during at the War memorial.

READ: Outgoing Army Chief Gen Rawat Hails Indian Army's Teamwork, Says 'COAS Doesn't Work Alone'

No politics

After paying his tributes, Gen Naravane received a Tri-Services Guard of Honour and then addressed the media where he stated that the Armed Forces work in accordance with the government in power. He said that forces stay 'far away from politics' and "work according to the government in power."

Beginning the briefings with New Year greetings, he stressed that there will be an integration of the three branches of the Forces. He said, "See, firstly from what I know, the CDS is supposed to coordinate the three branches of the Armed Forces and make them stronger and we will be striving towards that. I want to assure all of you that the Army, Navy and the Air Force will be working together. The CDS will keep an eye on all three forces, but work will be done together. We have to achieve more through synergy and integration."

READ: ‘Priority To Be Operationally Prepared At All Times’: New COAS Gen Manoj Naravane

He also said that the resources of the armed forces need to be managed well. "We will be focussing on making the best economical use of all three forces. The procurement procedure will also be looked to be in uniform. These are the tasks that we will be doing for now, and in future will be looking to achieve more."

Clearing the air around the timeline of three years set for integration by the Union Government, he said, "I would say it is possible. I just cannot say right now that we have to give up. If the government has said three years, there must have been some thought that must have gone behind that. We will strive to achieve that in three years. I have never said that anything is not possible."

The first CDS also said that he felt 'lighter' after becoming the CDS and that the post will remain neutral to all three forces. He said, "My head is feeling lighter because I have had to take off that so-called angles Gorkha head which I have been wearing for 41 years. I have come back to the peak. This cap that I am wearing is to signify that we are now neutral. The CDS will remain neutral to all three services and therefore my head is suddenly feeling lighter."

READ: CDS: The Armed Forces' Say In Higher Defence Management

READ: Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Uniform To Reflect Parent Service, Synergistic Symbolism