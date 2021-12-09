Gen. Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika & Brig LS Lidder To Be Cremated On Friday; Schedule Here

In a tragic event, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other security officials passed away as a Mi5-V17 chopper flying in from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed on Wednesday. The mortal remains of the deceased were moved from Wellington to Sulur by road as the weather is not fit for air operations. From Sulur, the mortal remains are being brought in an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft to Palam.

The mortal remains are expected to land at 7:40 pm, and the wreath-laying ceremony is expected to begin at 8:30 pm today, December 9. A hanger has been created for the ceremony, in which dignitaries will take part as follows:

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay tribute at 9:15 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at 9:05 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay tribute at 8:50 pm

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will pay tribute at 8:42 pm

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will pay tribute at 8:45 pm

Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane will pay tribute at 8:39 pm

Chief of Navy Staff R. Hari Kumar will pay tribute at 8:36 pm

Chief of Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhari will pay tribute at 8:33 pm

Details of last rites

It is pertinent to mention here that so far, positive identification of only three mortal remains has been done which includes that of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder. Their mortal remains will be released to the next of kin for final rites as desired by respective families.

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder will take place at Brar Square cemetery on December 10. The last rites will most likely be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers. They are expected to reach by afternoon while the last rites of General Bipin Rawat and his wife are tentatively scheduled to take place at 2 pm on Friday. Brig LS Lidder's last rites are scheduled to take place at 9:15 AM on December 10.

Mortal remains of the remaining persons killed in the crash will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till the completion of positive identification formalities with the assistance of close family members in addition to scientific measures. Thereafter, they will be released to the next of kin.

"Appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members," Indian Army said in a release.

Besides General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja also lost their lives in the crash. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash, he is presently on life support.

