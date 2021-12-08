Gen Bipin Rawat's Brother-in-law Remembers Last Conversation With CDS; Pays Tribute

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 people crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Sixty-three-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff were travelling to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture at 2:45 pm. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 13 died. Group Captain Varun Singh SC survived the crash.

CDS Gen Rawat's brother in law reacted to his untimely death and stated that they were regularly in touch.

Speaking to ANI, Yash Vardhan Singh, Madhulika Rawat’s brother said, "I had met him recently. We even celebrated Dussehra together. My daughter had performed the the shastra pujan with Jijaji (CDS Gen Bipin Rawat). We were very close and were regularly in touch. I spoke to him yesterday only. It is not just a personal loss, considering his contribution to the nation, it is difficult to get someone like that again. " He added, "I remember once we were in Kolkata, and I had invited him to my place. He told me that he does not have time as he has to serve the country."

Gen Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in Coonoor

As per sources, the crew onboard included - CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal. Indian Air Force has initiated an inquiry into the crash. Previously, General Rawat had miraculously survived a single-engine helicopter crash in 2015, minutes after it took off from Nagaland.

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far: