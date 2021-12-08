Last Updated:

Gen Bipin Rawat's Brother-in-law Remembers Last Conversation With CDS; Pays Tribute

Yash Vardhan Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat’s brother said, "We were very close and were regularly in touch. I spoke to him yesterday only."

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 people crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Sixty-three-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff were travelling to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture at 2:45 pm. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 13 died. Group Captain Varun Singh SC survived the crash.

CDS Gen Rawat's brother in law reacted to his untimely death and stated that they were regularly in touch. 

Speaking to ANI, Yash Vardhan Singh, Madhulika Rawat’s brother said, "I had met him recently. We even celebrated Dussehra together. My daughter had performed the the shastra pujan with Jijaji (CDS Gen Bipin Rawat). We were very close and were regularly in touch. I spoke to him yesterday only. It is not just a personal loss, considering his contribution to the nation, it is difficult to get someone like that again. "

He added, "I remember once we were in Kolkata, and I had invited him to my place. He told me that he does not have time as he has to serve the country."

Gen Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in Coonoor

As per sources, the crew onboard included - CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.  Indian Air Force has initiated an inquiry into the crash. Previously, General Rawat had miraculously survived a single-engine helicopter crash in 2015, minutes after it took off from Nagaland.

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far:

  • CDS leaves from Delhi at 9 am
  • CDS lands in Sulur at 11:35 am
  • CDS General Rawat was en route to give a lecture at Defence Staff College in Wellington
  • CDS and his wife were onboard the IAF chopper at 11:45 am
  • Other senior officers were onboard as well
  • CDS's lecture was due at 2.45 pm
  • Chopper was minutes away from landing site 
  • Communication snapped minutes before the crash
  • IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm
  • The Tamil Nadu government sent senior officials to the crash site
  • IAF ordered inquiry into the cause of accident
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chopper Crash
  • Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rushed to Coonoor
  • IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi
  • 13 out of 14 onboard declared dead
  • CDS being treated at military hospital in Wellington
  • CDS Gen Rawat confirmed dead in chopper crash by IAF
