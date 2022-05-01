Gen Manoj Pande Outlines 3 Points For Indian Army To Focus On Amidst Ukraine War

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande on Sunday shed light on the lesson that the Indian Army could learn from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Following his ceremonial Guard of honour at the South Block lawns, General Pande flagged three major issues which are-- conventional war's relevance, reliance on indigenous weapon systems and the significance of non-kinetic means of warfare. He added that with the constant change in the geopolitical situation, the Indian Army will have to be prepared to face massive challenges.

Gen Pande flags 3 major issues for Indian Army to focus on after Ukraine war

"The ongoing conflict has clearly bought out that wars are there and still continue to remain relevant. The use of artillery guns, tanks, air defense guns, anti-tank guided missiles, drones, and counter drones. These weapon systems are still relevant and we should continue to focus on our capabilities development to fight a conventional war", said Army chief

"We need to rely on our indigenous weapon systems equipment and we need to develop that capacity. To that extent, we are clearly aligned with the Atmanirbharta and Make In India initiative. We believe going forward this is the way to build up our capabilities," he added

Non-kinetic means of warfare: "This conflict has again bought to the fore the Importance of non-kinetic means of warfare such as information and cyber warfare. These are the areas again in which we need to build our capabilities as we prepare ourselves for future conflict," said Gen Manoj Pande

Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as new Army Chief

General Manoj Pande on Saturday assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service. Gen Pande, who was serving as the Vice Chief, became the first-ever officer from the Corps of Engineers to take the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force.

Before taking charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 1, Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors. Gen Pande took charge of the Army at a time India is facing myriad security challenges including along the borders with China and Pakistan. As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force in the implementation of the government's plan to roll out the theatre commands and ensure tri-services synergy.

