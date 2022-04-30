Gen Manoj Pande Takes Charge As 29th Chief Of Indian Army; Gen MM Naravane Retires

General Manoj Pande took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on Saturday, succeeding General Manoj Mukund Naravane who retired on Saturday. It is pertinent to mention that General Manoj Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to lead the Indian Army.

General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC takes over as the 29th #COAS of #IndianArmy from General MM Naravane.



जनरल मनोज पांडे, परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, अति विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल, ऐड डि कैंप ने जनरल एम एम नरवणे से #भारतीयसेना के 29वें #सेनाध्यक्ष का पदभार संभाला।

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) under the Ministry of Defence announced through its official Twitter handle and said, "General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC takes over as the 29th COAS of Indian Army from General MM Naravane."

General Pande was previously the army's vice chief, a charge he took in February when he replaced Lieutenant General CP Mohanty. Gen Pande was the head of the Eastern Army Command before becoming Vice Chief of the Army and was responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

Born May 6, 1962, in Maharashtra, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Gen Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers, one of the regiments in the Corps of Engineers in December 1982. He has attended the Staff College, Camberley in the United Kingdom, after which he returned to India and was appointed Brigade Major of a mountain brigade and a corps in the Northeast.

After getting promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he has served as the Chief Engineer at the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea. In his 39-year military career, Gen Pande has commanded the 117 Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control (LOC) in J&K. He further went on to command an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the LOC in J&K.

Gen Pande has also completed the Higher Command Course from the Army War College, Mhow, after which he was appointed Colonel Q at HQ 8 Mountain Division. He has also served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) before taking charge of the Eastern Command in 2021.

For his illustrious service, he has been conferred with the award Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and twice with GOC-in-C Commendation.

His staff exposures include Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade in the North East, Assistant Military Secretary (AMS) in Military Secretary’s Branch, Colonel Q of a Mountain Division in High Altitude Area, and Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command. He has also tenanted the appointments of Additional Director General in the Military Operations Directorate at Army Headquarters, Chief of Staff Headquarters Southern Command, and Director General Discipline Ceremonial & Welfare at the Army Headquarters.