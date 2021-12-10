Gen Rawat & Wife Madhulika's Wedding Card & Picture A Graceful Toast To Eternal Couple

The nation is mourning the loss of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and others who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. Reactions to the tragedy have been of shock and sadness, while leaders, celebrities, and other netizens extended their condolences and tributes to the deceased. CDS General Bipin Rawat, considered one of the most decorated Armymen of the nation, received tributes from the who's who of the Armed Forces community, politicians as well as film and sports personalities.

Apart from the mention of some of his accomplishments, many have also gone back in time to honour him through his photos and videos that showcased different aspects of his professional and personal life. One such detail was an old picture of General Rawat with his wife. An image of their marriage invitation has also surfaced.

General Bipin Rawat-Madhulika Rawat's throwback photo, marriage invite

While one is familiar with images of General Bipin Rawat in the Army uniform with the numerous honours in the form of batches on them, he created an impact with his appearance even otherwise. An image of him from his younger days is doing the rounds.

In the snap, General Rawat donned a grey safari suit. He had his moustache even then, and a tilak on his forehead as he looked into the camera. His wife Madhulika Rawat could be seen looking towards him, as she was dressed in a shimmering saree.

The couple had tied the knot on April 14, 1986. In the image of the invite sent by Madhulika Rawat's parents, the name of General Bipin Rawat was introduced as 'General Laxman Singh Rawat's son' and as 'Captain Bipin Rawat', since that was the position he held then. The wedding venue was in Ashok Road, New Delhi.

Madhulika Rawat came from a princely family from Madhya Pradesh, and her father Kunwar Mrigendra Singh was also a Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly. While Bipin Rawat took on various positions like Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel, Brigadier, Major General, Lieutenant General, and General, before becoming the Chief of Defence Staff, Madhulika Rawat served as the President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) when General Rawat was serving as the Chief of Army Staff.

The couple went on to have two daughters, Kritika and Tarini.

Bipin Rawat to be cremated today

13 persons were killed when the Mil Mi-17V-5 Army helicopter crashed in a forest in Coonoor when General Rawat was travelling to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu to deliver the lecture to student officers. The final respects are being paid to him at his Delhi residence. General Rawat will be cremated at the Brar Square Cremation Ground at 2 PM.