General Bipin Rawat Birth Anniversary: Remembering India's First Chief Of Defence Staff

There are very few who get their name engraved on the pages of history and become immortal. One such 'very few' was General Bipin Laxman Rawat-- India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who was not only a respected military leader but also a visionary whose focus was on modernising the armed forces with newer technology and changing geopolitical scenarios. On the occasion of his 65th birth anniversary on 16 March 2023, the country remembers and pays tribute to the great son of the mother India.

General Bipin Rawat - India's first CDS

General Rawat was born on March 16, 1958, in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, and grew up in a family of army officers. His father Laxman Rawat was from the Sainj village of Pauri Garhwal and rose to the rank of Lt General. The country's first CDS completed his schooling at Cambrian Hall School, Dehradun, in Uttrakhand, and went on to join the National Defence Academy and then the Indian Military Academy in 1978.

After completing his training at IMA, General Rawat was commissioned into the Fifth Battalion of the Eleven Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978. Since then, he held various important positions in the army, including the Chief of the Army Staff, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command.

During his military career spanning over four decades, he was honoured with several awards and recognitions, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. He has also been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour at the Indian Military Academy, the Commando Dagger of the Indian Army, and the Parachutist Badge.

Before being given the honour of serving as the country's first Chief of Defense Staff, the General served as the 27th COAS from December 2016 to December 2019 and is the 3rd officer from the Gorkha regiment to have held the office of COAS.

As the COAS, General Rawat undertook several initiatives to modernise the Indian Army and enhance its combat capabilities. He emphasised the need to develop indigenous defence technologies, enhance jointness among the three services, and improve the Army's infrastructure and logistics. He also advocated for greater integration of women in combat roles and implemented various measures to improve the welfare of soldiers and their families.

From January 2020 until his untimely death in a helicopter crash in December 2021, Rawat served as the first CDS of the country. In his role as the CDS, the military leader oversaw the integration of the three services and worked towards enhancing the coordination and jointness among them. He played a crucial role in the country's military response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the India-China border standoff.

Sadly, on December 8, 2021, the late CDS attained martyrdom in a tragic chopper crash in the Nilgris hills in Tamil Nadu. The crash of the MI-17 helicopter which was carrying the late CDS also claimed the lives of 13 others, including his wife Madhulika Rawat.

"As the first CDS and Secy DMA, General Rawat rallied for organisational and structural reforms to integrate the Armed Forces. Path-breaking transformational initiatives and civil-military synergy will remain his legacy. General Rawat’s enthusiasm lead the Armed Forces to turn Agnipath – the biggest HR transformation by the Armed Forces since Independence, from an idea to reality," the Ministry of Defence said on March 15 remembering the late General for his great contributions.