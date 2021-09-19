Last Updated:

General Bipin Rawat To Visit Russia And USA In The Coming Weeks

General Bipin Rawat announced that he will be visiting Russia and the USA to meet his counterparts to discuss ties and the situation in Afghanistan.

Bipin Rawat

As his first official visit abroad after being appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat announced that he will be visiting Russia and the US. General Rawat took over his new office as CDS on December 31, 2019, and has been deferring foreign invitations to focus on the assignment of integrating the defence forces as a combined fighting force.

Senior defence officials said, "There is a conference of the CDS-rank officers of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement member countries. China and Pakistan are also part of this grouping.” The CDS conference will focus on addressing the regional security issues and the possible outcomes or solutions for Afghanistan. The CDS will also be witnessing the activities of the respective armed forces that are participating in the SCO peace mission drills being held in Russia.

Indian Army and Air Force will also be participating in the SCO exercise. General Rawat will be visiting Russia for the summit in the coming week and soon after returning from Russia, he will be travelling to the United States of America for the meeting with his counterpart and other American military leadership at the Pentagon. The two military forces have been closely working together in the past few years and have been conducting multiple military exercises and hardware cooperation.

Major shifts in the military behaviour

The Indian military has reportedly overseen a major change in the senior-level structures since Narendra Modi took charge of the government. The focus is to unite the three forces and work as a single unit. Along with many changes came Modi’s emphasis on producing India’s domestic defence industry. India has been the world’s largest arms importer over the previous forty years and the past governments have made poor policy decisions to address the issue. However, the Modi government has used the initiative of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as a means to build an industry of its own. The idea is to cut down the spending in defence without having to downgrade the quality of the military equipment. The military also focuses on prioritising to predict opposition movements by focusing on surveillance as well.

(With inputs from ANI)

