General Manager Of North Eastern Railway Speaks On Effect Of Economic Slowdown On Railway

General Manager of North Eastern Railway has said that there is no privatization of railways apart from the Tejas Express which is managed and operated by IRCTC which is also a railway and government body. A few other trains with premium services will also be given to others on a similar model. They could be public sector enterprises or private operators. This will benefit the regular travelers as the operator will pay the railway a substantial part of the money generated from the premium services, which will, in turn, be used on the existing trains and regular customers.