General Manoj Pandey Witnesses Culmination Of Exercise AFINDEX-23 With African Nations

India’s Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pandey witnessed the conclusion of Joint Exercise AFINDEX along with army chiefs and representatives of the African Nations. With a commitment to overcome upcoming challenges, AFINDEX has successfully cleared the way for promoting regional security and stability. Humanitarian, mine assistance and United Nations peacekeeping operations were the focal points of the 10-day drill.

AFINDEX-2023 was the second edition of the Africa-India field training exercise and came to a conclusion on Tuesday, March 29, 2023. It involved India and 23 African countries. The exercise started on March 21, 2023, at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, Pune. The Indian Army was represented by Sikh, Maratha and Mahar regiments in the multinational exercise.

About Exercise AFINDEX

This joint exercise is in keeping with India’s outreach to Africa. This exercise first began in 2008 through the India Africa summit and thereafter it was held in 2015 and 2019. The main aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking execution of Humanitarian mine action and peacekeeping operations under the UN mandate.

“The objective of this exercise is to continue to build upon the initiatives taken to strengthen India-Africa relations. It will focus on enhancing peace and security, to create opportunities to exchange ideas and perspectives. And also to learn from the African nation's experience in cooperative security and management of security crises situations as well as to promote a collaborative approach in capacity enhancement of the African armies,” a press release by the Indian Ministry of Defence stated,

The exercise's primary focus will remain on tactical drills, procedures and abilities to operate jointly with seamless interoperability. The joint exercise will bring out practical aspects of the theme-based training and aim to enable the participants to comprehend and put into practice validated drills. Also the procedures will be put into practice through situational based discussions and tactical exercises and will promote regional security and stability with a resolve to meet future challenges.

The conclaves for the military minister will be held in India from March 28 to 30. Chiefs from the visiting African nation will be present to observe the validation drill. The practice makes the greatest use of available local resources. The following 100 countries will take part in this exercise, according to an official statement: Botswana, Cameroon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, Senegal, Sudan, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.Desert Corps Corps leader Lt Gen Rajesh Kapoor addressed the audience.

India's latest technology machinery, created as part of the "Make In India" initiative, will be on display to show the participating countries how effective it is. This training prepares the area for regional unification between Africa and India. This will be beneficial to the region's growth and security.